Image of the Day: Marvel drops the X-Men and the Fantastic Four from its 2015 lineup poster

Marvel has dropped two of its biggest comic-book franchises from its 2015 lineup poster. Every year, Marvel unleashes a new poster featuring almost every character from their Marvel Comics universe. But this year there’s a Big Whopping Difference, because both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are nowhere to be found.

In the previous years, Marvel’s First Family (FF) and the Children of the Atom (X-Men) always had a front-row seat on the posters alongside main properties Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and the Hulk, as you’ll get to see below. But this year they’ve been dropped entirely. Could this have to do with the fact that Fox owns the cinematic rights to Marvel’s two biggest comics franchises? It’s no secret Marvel Studios want the FF and the X-Men back where they belong: within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One other thing. If you look closely at this year’s lineup, you’ll notice that characters from the MCU are now the ones featured front and center. See all the exhibits below.

Marvel’s 2007 lineup:

Marvel’s 2013 lineup:

Marvel’s 2015 lineup:

