Image of the day: Rick Berman tweets the pic of an enigmatic (and unused) Star Trek TNG movie script

Sep 2, 2014

Last week, Rick Berman tweeted a photo of a script cover page reading Star Trek: The Next Generation -- “The Movie,” which credited the story to Berman and Maurice Hurley and the screenplay to Hurley.

Berman then captioned the tweet as a “Never seen, never produced 'first' TNG movie. Story by me and Hurley, screenplay by Hurley. Wasn't half bad.”

Following that tweet, many fans tweeted Berman back to prod him for details, asking him to at least “Give us the pitch. 140 characters or less.”

Since Rick Berman didn’t respond, Star Trek.com decided to reach out to the former Star Trek executive producer, asking him what prompted him to tweet that pic, and to try and pry a couple of plot details.

Here's what Berman wrote:

“What prompted me was that I found the story of one version and the script of the other in a box. The studio wanted two scripts written. They and I chose the one to be produced (which, of course, was Star Trek Generations). No elements of it (the unused script) went into any film we made.”

As for a few details about the script’s storyline? “Nothing about the plot ...” Berman added. “Sorry.”

(via Star Trek.com)

