Image of the Day: Schwarzenegger and his ghoulish daughter grace first poster for Maggie

Abigail Breslin glares out from her zombie-infected face in this first poster for the Schwarzenneger horror movie Maggie. The Austrian Oak plays a Midwestern father contending with the deteriorating state of his daughter, who has become the victim of a slow-spreading zombie pandemic. This gloomy poster, with Schwarzenegger staring into a cloudy abyss and a scratched "Save Her" message scrawled across the image, sets the somber tone for the Henry Hobson-directed sci-fi thriller. Until now, Hobson has been mostly known for his stylish title sequences for Rango, The Thing, Snow White and the Huntsman and The Walking Dead. Maggie premieres this month at the Tribeca Film Festival, then gets a widespread release by Lionsgate on May 8, 2015.

Is this intriguing indie horror film on your radar yet?

(Via Comic Book Movie)