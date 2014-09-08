Image of the day: 1st full look at Paul Bettany's Vision in Age of Ultron

UPDATE: At the request of Sideshow Collectibles, we have removed one of the images associated with this story.

Thanks to TWO leaked pieces of concept art, we finally have our very first look at new Avengers: Age of Ultron team member the Vision.

The first leaked piece of concept art is from Sideshow Collectibles (blast you, watermarks! But at least it makes it legit) and it gives us a pretty detailed and close-up look at what was once Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) faithful J.A.R.V.I.S., now turned android and played by Paul Bettany in Age of Ultron.

The second image is a huge conceptual art poster that found its way online thanks to Instagram user YeongJip and shows us a full-frontal view of the Vision, now assembling with the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against Ultron (James Spader).

