Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
TheVision2_1.jpg

Image of the day: 1st full look at Paul Bettany's Vision in Age of Ultron

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Sep 8, 2014

UPDATE: At the request of Sideshow Collectibles, we have removed one of the images associated with this story. 

Thanks to TWO leaked pieces of concept art, we finally have our very first look at new Avengers: Age of Ultron team member the Vision.

The first leaked piece of concept art is from Sideshow Collectibles (blast you, watermarks! But at least it makes it legit) and it gives us a pretty detailed and close-up look at what was once Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) faithful J.A.R.V.I.S., now turned android and played by Paul Bettany in Age of Ultron.

The second image is a huge conceptual art poster that found its way online thanks to Instagram user YeongJip and shows us a full-frontal view of the Vision, now assembling with the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against Ultron (James Spader).

(via Comic Book Movie here and here)

1stlookatVisionAvengersAgeofUltron.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Paul Bettany
Tag: Image of the Day
Tag: the vision
Tag: Avengers: Age of Ultron

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: