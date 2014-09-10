Latest Stories

Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
What does fandom's ultimate online destination look like?
The Wizard of Oz
A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens
The Umbrella Academy Pogo
How The Umbrella Academy brought Pogo the monkey butler to life
agents-of-shield-carter-commandos.jpg

Image of the Day: Agent Carter and the Howling Commandos blast through Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Sep 10, 2014

If you were underwhelmed by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s first season, here's something to look forward to: During the Sept. 23 premiere, the show will stage a major blast from the past. Three Captain America alumni will appear in the episode: Agent Carter (Hayley Atwell), Jim Morita (Kenneth Choi) and Dum Dum Dugan (Neal McDonough). They'll be part of a pivitol flashback that shines a light on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s true origin.  

What's the best thing about this photo? It brings us one step closer to that Agent Carter TV series. 

(via TV.com)

captain-america_hayley-atwell-why-agent-carter-will-be-better-than-agents-of-s-h-i-e-l-d.jpeg
From Ant-Man to S.H.I.E.LD., it sounds like we're getting a lot more Peggy Carter
Trent Moore
Nov 3, 2014
AgentsofSHIELD_0.jpg
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S2 premiere synopsis reveals the appearance of a beloved MCU character
Nathalie Caron
Sep 8, 2014
1280px-Marvel-agent-carter-hayley-atwell1_0.jpg
Hayley Atwell talks Agent Carter, reveals how many eps we'll get in S1
Trent Moore
May 19, 2014
bb1_107_04032018_ea_0103
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 7: Michael Malarkey and Neal McDonough face-off in 'The Scoutmaster'
Tara Bennett
