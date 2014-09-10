Image of the Day: Agent Carter and the Howling Commandos blast through Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

If you were underwhelmed by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s first season, here's something to look forward to: During the Sept. 23 premiere, the show will stage a major blast from the past. Three Captain America alumni will appear in the episode: Agent Carter (Hayley Atwell), Jim Morita (Kenneth Choi) and Dum Dum Dugan (Neal McDonough). They'll be part of a pivitol flashback that shines a light on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s true origin.

What's the best thing about this photo? It brings us one step closer to that Agent Carter TV series.

(via TV.com)