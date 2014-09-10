Image of the Day: Agent Carter and the Howling Commandos blast through Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Contributed by
Sep 10, 2014
If you were underwhelmed by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s first season, here's something to look forward to: During the Sept. 23 premiere, the show will stage a major blast from the past. Three Captain America alumni will appear in the episode: Agent Carter (Hayley Atwell), Jim Morita (Kenneth Choi) and Dum Dum Dugan (Neal McDonough). They'll be part of a pivitol flashback that shines a light on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s true origin.
What's the best thing about this photo? It brings us one step closer to that Agent Carter TV series.
