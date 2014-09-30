Image of the day: NASA's latest mission does its best Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The crew of NASA’s 42nd trip to the International Space Station needed a theme for their mission poster — luckily for them, they have the answer to the ultimate question on their side.

The space agency has a long history of making cheesy crew posters in homage to sci-fi flicks to commemorate the ISS missions. When you’re catching the 42nd flight up, how can you not make it an homage to Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy? It warms our hearts to know the folks who get to fly off into space are mostly just big geeks like the rest of us.

Flight engineer Samantha Cristoforetti shared the poster on Google+, while telling everyone left on Earth to “Enjoy, don’t panic and always know where your towel is!” Well played. Along with Cristoforetti as Trillian, the mission poster also includes Terry Virts and Anton Shkaplerov as Zaphod Beeblebrox, Aleksandr Samokutyayev as Humma Kavula, Barry “Butch” Wilmore as Arthur Dent, Elena Serova as Ford Prefect and Robonaut as Marvin the Paranoid Android.

The more we look at this poster, the more we love it. Godspeed, Crew 42. Let’s just make sure they keep an eye out for Vogons …

(Via NASA, Samantha Cristoforetti)