From Rick's boots to zombie weapon design, 'The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe' gives us a deep dive

Shambling onto book store shelves this fall, Image/Skybound will unleash a revealing new art book that burrows deep under the creative skin of all three of AMC's zombie horror series, The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive peek inside all the guts and gore.

AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Comics are offering a glimpse into the terrifying artistry with this deluxe hardback titled, The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe. Their 240-page volume not only gives fans a rare look into the making of AMC's iconic deadhead shows, but also includes never-before-seen looks at the art on Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) iconic jacket and its origins, the fan-favorite Walker called the “Bicycle Girl,” and behind-the-scenes artwork from The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Credit: Image/Skybound

The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe arrives at comic shops Sep. 29 and book outlets Oct. 5 as an in-depth compilation of original sketches, concept art, storyboards, product illustrations, marketing images, never-seen pre-production, and production art from AMC’s trio of celebrated shows that comprise the pop culture world of Robert Kirkman's comic book phenomenon.

This marks AMC Networks’ first trek into book publishing and also spotlights an introduction by Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and cool liitle-known facts from creators and crew members on all three zombie series.

Credit: Image/Skybound

The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe standard edition can be pre-ordered immediately anywhere books are sold, in both print and digital formats, along with the official TWDUShop.com. A special edition showcasing an intense cover by superstars David Finch & Dave McCaig can be obtained exclusively from the Skybound Store. In addition to this pair of striking covers, an AMC Networks Publishing Limited-Edition Exclusive featuring a new variant composed with the three-circle symbol displayed throughout the shows by Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn is also ready for pre-order here.

Now check out our exclusive look at The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe (debuting Sep. 29/Oct. 5) in the full gallery below.



