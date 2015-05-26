Latest Stories

91324.jpg

Image(s) of the day: First look at Matt Damon in Ridley Scott’s The Martian

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 26, 2015

One of the most intriguing sci-fi films currently in the pipeline is Ridley Scott’s survival tale The Martian, and we finally have our first peek at Matt Damon trapped on the Red Planet.

Based on Andy Weir’s 2012 novel of the same name, The Martian finds Damon’s character as an astronaut tasked with conducting some experiments on Mars. But he’s injured and presumed dead when the team has to make an emergency evacuation, so he’s left on his own. On Mars. The story is akin to a Cast Away in space, as Damon’s character has to grapple with the harsh conditions and limited resources to stay alive.

The studio has officially released the first three pics from the film, and Scott told Empire he sees the story as a "21st-century Robinson Crusoe," adding, "Any survival story is fascinating." Judging by our first look at Damon in action, that sounds about right. Here’s hoping Damon’s astronaut is less of a tool than the one he played in Interstellar.

The Martian also stars Jeff Daniels, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It’s set to open Nov. 25.

Check out the pics below and let us know what you think:

(Via Empire)

91322.jpg
91324.jpg
91325.jpg
