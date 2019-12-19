Important Toy News: Baller Star Wars action figures and lots of new DC superheroes

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you a week's worth of amazing new playthings, collectibles, shelf candy, and tokens of joy. Join me, your resident toy journalist, as we start our geeky toy-hunting journey by showing everyone this week's hotness in toy collecting.

Credit: Hot Toys

Hot Toys is starting off strong with its 1/6th scale Remnant Stormtrooper collectible figure the gnarly, breaking down, rotting suits from The Mandalorian. The Hot Toys Remnant Stormtrooper costs $204.99, will ship 4th Quarter 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Now don’t get me wrong — this is an awesome piece. But for me personally, I might just wait for the Black Series Remnant Stormtrooper we discussed a few weeks back. If I’m going to pay Hot Toys or sideshow money for a figure, I want it to have a perfectly sculpted Hot Toys face. This figure comes with a helmet, Stormtrooper armor, weathering effects, blasters, and a figure base.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

Coming up next on our list of pop culture toys is the man who puts the pop in, well, Popeye! Popeye, the spinach-loving sailor, goes head-to-head with his brutish arch-rival: Bluto. According to Mezco Toyz, “This deluxe “Stormy Seas Ahead” box set sets the stage to spin a tale of two salty sailors and their ongoing titanic conflict."

This two-pack has an MSRP of $165 and can be preordered today from Entertainment Earth. It will ship July-September 2020. For my personal sensibilities, I’d prefer a more cartoony looking set. Honestly, if these toys were OG Fleischer, I’d actually order these in a heartbeat. The internet however disagrees, more people than not are freaking out in a good way about this two-pack.

Credit: PCS Collectibles

Let’s take these pop culture toys to a super-premium place for a second, because fans of '80s action movies have got to see this. It’s a 1:3 scale (huge) Snake Plissken 1:3 Scale Statue, based on John Carpenter’s cult classic film Escape From New York. This statue by PCS Collectibles and Sideshow costs $1,000, will ship in Spring 2021, and is available for preorder today.

The Snake Plissken 1:3 Scale Statue features a highly detailed portrait sculpted in the likeness of actor Kurt Russell, complete with Snake’s signature eyepatch, scar, and glorious mullet. Snake wears a mixed media costume, which includes camouflage-patterned fabric pants and a black fabric shirt paired with sculpted spike-toed boots and a utility belt equipped with the right tools for the job.

Credit: Kidrobot

Now let’s look at a toy that costs only… *whispers* $14.99. How can it be!? Kidrobot is at it again with more figures from everyone’s favorite/longest-running show, The Simpsons!

We plucked Blinky the three-eyed fish from the glowing depths and prepared some completely safe sushi, with ginger and wasabi accessories. The Blinky Nigiri 3-Inch Art Figure, only $14.99, is available now on Kidrobot’s website. There is a limited variant that comes in yellow, but the standard edition is orange.

Credit: DC Collectibles

It’s a big week for DC in the world of, say it with me now, superhero toys! Let’s kick off this segment with an amazing new wave of Justice League figures, available now from DC Collectibles.

Coming in August 2020 with an MSRP of $23.99, DC Collectibles is introducing an awesome wave of super-stylized, amazingly cartoony looking Justice League characters. You can preorder all of them today. They are in the 6-inch range and made of plastic. They all are bright, vibrant paint and are articulated. The wave includes Aqua Man, Hawk Girl, Green Lantern, The Flash, Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman, Super Man, and Bat Man. No accessories come in the box. Order your favorite today from BigBadToyStore!

Credit: Kaiyodo

We’re taking superhero toys to Japan with Kaiyodo’s Amazing Yamaguchi line. The iconic Wonder Woman from DC Comics joins this figure lineup. With “dignified beauty and strength, the Amazonian princess is ready to protect one and all from evil. With an amazing 43 points of articulation, she’s incredibly posable and ready for action!”

Wonder Woman comes with her sword, shield and Lasso of Truth, as well as three facial expressions, two types of effect parts for her bullet-deflecting bracelets, and a removable cloak. Amazing Yamaguchi Wonder Woman costs $65, will ship May 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Oniri Creations

We’ve hit the end, my toy collecting friends, and now we’re taking the party to Europe. From Oniri Creations, the Superman: For Tomorrow statue is based on the cover art of Superman #205 by Jim Lee. Standing over 13 inches tall, Superman is depicted defending himself against a full-on attack of bullets and rockets. This statue is a European release and is limited to only 999 pieces. This statue comes with two switch-out portraits, calm yet determined expression, and enraged. You can order it from Oniri Creations directly for 48,250 euro.