Important Toy News: Beetlejuice gets a Monster High glow-up & Jareth shows you that dance magic, dance

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Get ready, my fellow lovers of toys, because we are heading right back into that toy box for another week of newly announced toys and collectibles that are heading your way soon. Join me, your resident if not favorite toy journalist, while we collect all the righteously cool things we love, now in toy form.

Credit: Mattel Creations

And righteously cool is indeed an understatement for the first reveal of the week. You don’t have to be a Monster High fan to appreciate Mattel Creation’s amazing unveiling — all you have to do is say the name of your favorite Ghost with the Most three times, and then greatness will appear. Although dropping $90 and getting online at the exact right time and ensuring you click and refresh and load and refresh enough times to stand a chance at this ghoulish Beetlejuice two pack probably wouldn’t hurt your odds either. It’s Beetlejuice and Lydia, done up in the always fun and adorable Monster High style. This specific line of Horror Movie dolls redone as Monster High is called The Skullector Series, and this is Mattel’s third installment in that line up after Pennywise the Clown from It and The Grady Twins from The Shining. This drop-dead gore-geous duo will launch on Mattel Creations at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 13 and is guaranteed to sell out scary quick!

Credit: Hasbro

Even though Hasbro was kind enough to give SYFY WIRE an Exclusive Power Rangers toy reveal just yesterday, the Mighty Morphin’ fun doesn’t stop there! It's Power Month over at Hasbro, and all this month the toy giant is showing off new Power Rangers creations for fans to lose their minds over. As of this writing, my favorite reveal has been without question the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Power Rangers crossover collection. TMNT has a surprisingly long history with the Power Rangers — they first appeared in an episode of Power Rangers: In Space back in the '90s. More recently, Boom! Studios has published a TMNT x Power Rangers comic book crossover. And now, at last we have this collaboration in toy form. That’s like teams of teenagers with attitudes to the billionth power. The new line includes a Michelangelo Yellow and April Pink Ranger two pack, a Donatello Black and Leonardo Blue Ranger two pack, Foot Soldier Tommy and Raphael Red Ranger two pack, and Morphed Shredder Green Ranger action figure. These figures are shipping April 2022 and you can pre-order them today by clicking the individual set names.

Credit: Iron Studios

Iron Studios, makers of premium pop culture statues, has a stylized (and affordable!) statue line called MiniCo. While I’m not always a fan of stylized, Chibi, or Super Deformed depictions of characters, I have to admit that this new reveal is really flippin’ cute. It’s Gotham’s Maid of Mischief herself, Harley Quinn from the brand-new film The Suicide Squad. This MiniCo statue costs $39.99 and is available for pre-order today directly from Iron Studios. As for the specs, this statue is made from PVC and is hand painted. Harley Quinn stands 6.3-inches-tall by 2.7-inches-wide and 3.1-inches-deep. She is posed on a base with her signature smirk (looking totally like Brittany from Alvin and the Chipmunks in Harley Quinn cosplay if you ask me) complete with a retractable spear in hand.

Credit: Plastic Meatball

Plastic Meatball is showing off its newest upcoming action figures in the 3.75-inch scale. The biggest teaser this season is the Battle of the Planets, for which we have nothing more than the logo and the words, “A Phoenix will Rise.” However, based on the wild response from fans when NECA showed off its own renditions of the Battle of the Planets characters, Plastic Meatball’s are likely to be a smash hit, too. For me, I am delighted most by the reveal of the Labyrinth toys — I am so glad this movie (and extended comic book world now) will be getting some more toy and collectible love! And lastly, Time Bandit fans can add to their collections with new 3.75-inch classic vintage style toy reveals too. Time Bandits will be coming in 2021, while Labyrinth fans can look forward to seeing some dance, magic, dance action coming their way in early 2022, most likely.

Credit: Playmobil

We’re nearing the end, my toy-loving friends, and the next two reveals on our list this week come courtesy of PLAYMOBIL! I just absolutely love PLAYMOBIL as a toy maker, and the licenses they acquire are top notch. For the first time ever, fans can explore strange new worlds with the newly announced 70548 Star Trek U.S.S Enterprise set. Once built, the ship stretches over one-meter long. It also, according to PLAYMOBIL, features “specially designed mounting to help make sure this legendary ship is presented in the best possible way. Lights, sounds, and other technical features are included alongside a unique AR tie-in app, which will expand this authentically detailed Star Trek experience much further than just the physical product.” The ship comes with a total of seven crew members from the original cast, which all fit perfectly into their traditional places on the bridge. Ordering information is on its way, so stick with PLAYMOBIL on social media to learn more about snagging your own.

Credit: Playmobil

Last but not least from PLAYMOBIL, fans of '80s television will be thrilled — The A-Team and their legendary van are on the way! No detail was missed here — the set comes complete with the team themselves and the van, recreated in painstaking detail with that charming PLAYMOBIL style. Thankfully, the wait will be a short one: the A-Team Van will be available from PLAYMOBIL starting Oct. 25. So, make a note of the date and look forward to getting your hands on it! The PLAYMOBIL social media channels will keep fans and collectors updated until the long-awaited release date arrives.