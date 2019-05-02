Important Toy News: Neon Genesis Evangelion (and other giant robots) run wild this week

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that brings you all of the latest and greatest in toy culture. Together, we will see what's out there in the toy and collecting world, and how fast you can go broke making that toy collecting monster attack the city that is your bank account. We have a lot to cover this week, so let's dive headfirst into that toy box...

With Neon Genesis Evangelion making its Netflix debut on June 21, there are suddenly a whole bunch of new toys based on the actual mecha available for purchase. Yes, what was once a toy world saturated by the female teenaged anime characters dressed in bathing suits and nurse costumes has finally gone back to its roots to showcase some of the best-designed robots in anime history.

While we know the tale of the highly sought after Evangelion Unit-01 Test Type Metal Build (that is currently sold out everywhere in spite of its now-famed Japanese reissue), there are five new Evangelion items to help ease the wait and build our collections.

First up, Medicom Toy presents the Evangelion Prototype Unit-00 MAFEX action figure from Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance. This figure has an MSRP of $95, is available for preorder now, and is expected to deliver to fans between December 2019 and February 2020.

The figure stands approximately 7.5 inches tall and features special joints to enable unique poses as seen in the anime. All its signature weapons are included as well as different hand parts and a detachable umbilical cable.

Second, Bandai Spirits reveals a very affordable Evangelion Unit-01. Coming in October 2019 is the Evangelion NXEDGE Style EVA Unit-01 Test Type. This little bugger has an MSRP of $34.99 and is 3.9" tall. He is available for preorder now. This action figure is fully poseable and comes with a progressive knife, rifle, bazooka, alternate hands, optional jaw part, umbilical cable, and stage display.

And last, but most expensive come three jaw-dropping 24" Evangelion statues from Prime1 Studios, distributed by Sideshow Collectibles. In order of release, we have Evangelion Unit-00 coming in June-July 2019 with an MSRP of $1,599. Next, with a shipping date of July-August 2019, comes my favorite, the Evangelion Unit-01 with an MSRP of $1,199. Shipping last, with a date of October-December 2019, is the very shiny, very beautiful, and very red Evangelion Unit-02. Fans of the show remember that this Evangelion is the first production model after the Prototype Unit-00 and Test Type Unit-01, thus built specifically for combat against the Angels.

In other Giant Robot news (which you may know by now is my favorite toy news) comes a very lovely addition to the Transformers toy line. Japanese toy brand Kaiyodo reveals their new Amazing Yamaguchi Series No.014 Convoy (who you probably know as Optimus Prime). This little beauty stands just over six inches tall, has an affordable MSRP of $65, and is available for preorder now.

But to answer the question for you purists: no, this tasty dish based on the design seen in the 2000s comic book cannot transform into a truck.

Continuing on with our Giant Robot trajectory comes a stunning model kit from Bandai Spirits and the anime SSSS. Gridman (Yes, that many S's!). Gridman himself and three vehicles are joining the wildly popular Mini-Pla line. These kits can be built as separate models but also have the ability to combine together to create several optional modes. These Gridman models will be able to combine with other SSSS. Gridman Super Mini-Pla kits. It has an MSRP of $174.99 and will ship out to consumers in September 2019.

And while this robot isn't quite giant, he's still a favorite on most people's list. Brand new from Japanese toy maker Koyobukiya is a brand-new Mega Man X model kit, revealed just in time for the franchise's 25th anniversary. Mega Man X has an MSRP of $59.99 and will be released September, 2019. He is available for preorder now and while no formal size has been stated on the website, he looks to stand about 4-5" tall. He is highly articulate and poseable, with a collection of different hands or Mega Man's signature cannon weapon.

We're nearing the end, my toy-loving friends, and we're going to wrap this issue up with what some American Toys. First on the "gotta have it" toy discussion list is a super neat looking Pinky and the Brain collectible art statue from Kidrobot. Standing at roughly 7.5 inches tall and featuring high-quality vinyl, this scheming duo is caught in the perfect moment of madness. Pinky and the Brain vinyl art statue has an MSRP of $49.99 and can be ordered from Kidrobot today.

Carrying on with some Marvel toy news, Hot Toys blows it out of the water again with another Avengers: Endgame figure reveal. This time, it's Captain America and he's ready to save the world with a mind-blowing 1/6th scale, perfect sculpt, and complex articulation. Captain America is available for preorder now, with an MSRP of $274.99. He is expected in May 2020.

In LEGO news, four Harry Potter sets were teased on Amazon Italy. They are due out this summer so prepare for your feet and wallet to get pierced! The upcoming kits are Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge, Hagrid's Hut, Hogwarts Clock Tower, and Expecto Patronum!

And to wrap it all together with a lovely toy collecting bow, the famed and amazing toy designers of Fourhorsemen Studios (known for their work on Super7 and Mattel's Masters of the Universe and MOTUC collections) have opened preorders on their newest wave of Mythic Legions, called Wasteland.

These all-original figures don't have size and pricing information available, except for the Ogre, who is stated to be 9-10 inches tall. The original characters available in this wave are The Ogre, Purrrplor, Torgun Redfin, Kronnaw, Cassia, and Thumpp. So if you're missing your fantasy-metal Game of Thrones fix and haven't ordered any GOT figures from McFarlane Toys…

I'm willing to bet that Wasteland Warrior Torgun Redfin would be down to high five and chug some giant's milk with you.

