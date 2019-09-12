Trailer: Impulse 'jumps' back to YouTube with exclusive first look at Season 2

Impulse, the YouTube series that took a dark dive into the deeper recesses of Doug Liman’s Jumper movie world last year with its breakout Season 1 debut, is heading back to the platform next month with an all-new batch of episodes. SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at how the chase will resume in Season 2, with a tense official trailer that only heightens the high wire act that ended in a cliffhanger last season.

Still grappling with her ability to teleport, control matter with her mind, and more, 17-year-old Henrietta “Henry” Cole (Maddie Hasson) barely has space to catch a breath as sinister pursuers track her down to harness her powers for their own nefarious reasons. The high-stakes cat-and-mouse game left fans at the edge of a deepening mystery when Season 1 ended, with Henry discovering she’s not the only one with the powerful-yet-frustrating ability to warp somewhere else — even though she has no control over where she might land.

As you can see from the new clip, the action will range far from Henry’s troubled high school beginnings when Season 2 picks things up:

Video of Impulse Season 2 Official Trailer Impulse on YouTube

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the Impulse team gave fans a glimpse at how Season 2’s 10 new episodes will evolve not only Henry’s story, but explore the villains as well — even hinting that there’s still a ton more to learn about which side Henry could end up on. “We talk a lot about heroes in the first season,” said showrunner Lauren LeFranc. “In Season 2, we talk a lot about villains. You will get to decide what Henry is when you watch.”

YouTube’s first season drew big numbers, with Impulse getting more than 50 million views on the platform’s paid YouTube Premium service. As a warm-up for next month’s Season 2 debut, YouTube is offering free streaming for Season 1 for a limited time.

Playing in the same world as the 2013 Steven Gould novel on which it’s based, Impulse breathes new life into the larger sci-fi sandbox he first created with Jumper, Gould's 1992 novel that received the big-screen treatment in 2008, starring Hayden Christiansen and Samuel L. Jackson.

Executive produced by Liman (who also directed Jumper) alongside Gene Klein and David Bartis, Impulse stars Hasson as well as Missi Pyle, Sarah Desjardins, Enuka Okuma, Keegan-Michael Key and more in a well-assembled ensemble cast. Get ready to warp even deeper into the unknown when Season 2 of Impulse arrives at YouTube Premium beginning Oct. 16.