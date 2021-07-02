'Independence Day' filmmakers look back at standing by Will Smith casting for '90s blockbuster

Back in the mid-to-late 1990s, Will Smith was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Starring roles in iconic films like Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Men in Black turned the young Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star into a household name with lucrative box office appeal. According to Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, however, Smith's first bout with hostile aliens in Independence Day almost didn't happen when 20th Century Fox fought against casting the then-untested actor.

"It was pretty clear it had to be Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum," Emmerich, who directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Devlin, told The Hollywood Reporter for a 25th anniversary retrospective on the 1996 classic. "That was the combo we thought. The studio said, 'No, we don’t like Will Smith. He’s unproven. He doesn’t work in international [markets].'"

"They said, 'You cast a Black guy in this part, you’re going to kill foreign [box office],'" Devlin recalled. "Our argument was, 'Well, the movie is about space aliens. It’s going to do fine foreign.' It was a big war, and Roland really stood up for [Smith] — and we ultimately won that war."

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Fox (re-named 20th Century Studios following Disney's acquisition of the studio and its library of cinematic properties in March of 2018) for comment on the matter.

Video of Independence Day (2/5) Movie CLIP - Close Encounter (1996) HD

Emmerich and Devlin's commitment to hiring Smith paid off. Smith's charismatic performance as wisecracking fighter pilot Captain Steven Hiller remains one of the movie's strongest attributes to this day ("Welcome to Earth!"). Released over the July 4th weekend in '96, Independence Day was a massive hit with audiences and went on to bring in over $800 million gloabally against a budget of less than $100 million. It even garnered praise from extra-terrestrial maven himself, Steven Spielberg.,

"Shortly after the movie came out, Spielberg called us on the phone just to say how much he liked the movie and how he was so interested in how we combined genres," Devlin said. "And he goes, 'I loved all of your references, especially to all of my movies.'"

"Spielberg invited us to the Jurassic Park 2 [The Lost World] set, and the first line he says to Dean and me is, 'You guys reinvented the blockbuster. After this movie, nobody can do a normal blockbuster anymore,'" Emmerich added.

A sequel to the first movie, Independence Day: Resurgence, premiered in the summer of 2016 and set up a potential third movie where humanity brings a can of intergalactic whup-ass to the aliens' home planet. Negative reviews from critics and so-so box office numbers most likely derailed a third entry in the franchise. Beyond a few passing references to his character, Smith was not featured in the follow-up — a decision Emmerich later regretted.