Is Indiana Jones not in Chris Pratt's future after all?

In the span of just a few years, Chris Pratt has gone from lovable goofball in Parks and Recreation to leading man and action star in two major sci-fi franchises -- namely, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and the new Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World.

With his star rising, it wasn't long before rumors began swirling around the Internet that Pratt would be headlining a new a Ghostbusters movie alongside Channing Tatum, or that he would wield Indy's whip in a reboot of the Indiana Jones movie franchise. It was that rumor that got geeks all over the world excited about the idea of a new Indy movie with Pratt putting on Henry Jones Jr.'s iconic fedora.

But now it looks like the rumors were really just that: rumors. In a recent, lengthy interview with GQ, Pratt shot down the idea of playing Indiana Jones in a potential reboot (a movie Steven Spielberg himself may be keen to direct) faster than that time when Indy (Harrison Ford) pulled out his gun and shot that swordsman in Raiders of the Lost Ark. See, he's already got his hands full with Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, and doesn't to have the time to play the big screen's most famous archaeologist ... even though he admits someone high up at Disney did mention to him that they'd picked up the movie rights to Indiana Jones.

"...I'm tied to doing three more, or five more, Guardians of the Galaxy or whatever it is, you know, two more Guardians plus another couple ..." Chris Pratt said of his contractual obligations to appear in at least two sequels and a few other Marvel movies. (The two-parter Avengers: Infinity War, perhaps?) Star-Lord The actor did reveal that he got to be around Spielberg quite a bit recently (for Jurassic World), both before and after the rumor made the rounds. "I just didn't bring it up and he didn't bring it up, so I don't know," Pratt said.

And as for that Channing Tatum-produced Ghostbusters remake? Chris Pratt was pretty adamant that it wasn't happening: "No one has ever even spoken to me about that. Never. I've even seen Channing a couple times. As far as I know, that's complete bulls***."

What do you guys think? Are you disappointed that Chris Pratt won't take up the Indiana Jones mantle, or do you believe this is just a smokescreen?

(GQ via Comic Book)