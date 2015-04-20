Latest Stories

Aidan Gillen Project Blue Book Season 1
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 8: Michael Malarkey and Michael Harney uncover a dark conspiracy in 'War Games'
Devery Jacobs American Gods Sam Black Crow
Tag: TV
American Gods' Sam Black Crow combines belief and agnosticism for Season 2
Childs Play remake via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Movies
Child’s Play reboot has ‘Spielbergian’ throwback vibe, says Aubrey Plaza
Russian Doll
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/26/19: I think we're alone now
Jurassic_World_Final_Poster_Chris_Pratt_Velociraptors_2.jpg

Indominus Rex is unleashed in massive new trailer for Jurassic World

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Apr 20, 2015

We're surrounded by attempts at franchise revival these days but, to my mind, Jurassic World is one of the most ambitious. Following a path originally carved by no less of a cinematic titan than Steven Spielberg is hard enough by itself (Jurassic Park III did it, and was a box-office success, but it still only made half the money The Lost World did despite being released four years later), but previous Jurassic installments also weren't operating in a world that features stuff like The Avengers and Furious 7. Blockbusters are just bigger now, and Jurassic World has to be big enough to stand out in the pack. Now the latest trailer is here to show us just how big this film could be.

We've known for a while that the film will focus on the creation of a new genetically engineered dinosaur called Indominus Rex. The creature is created to boost attendance at the now-thriving Jurassic World park, but its genetic modifications quickly prove deadly, and it's up to park manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and head of security Vic Hoskins (Vincent D'Onofrio) to bring the beast down before it kills everyone on the island. Sounds scary, even if it also sounds almost exactly like the premise of Jurassic Park, only with more people. Thanks to the new trailer, though, we know that Indominus Rex is much more than a big roaring predator who might eat you. Check it out to see what I mean:

Yeah, this isn't just another prehistoric predator set loose on the populace by a power outage. This is a creature savage enough to eat her own sibling and kill herbivorous dinosaurs just for fun, and smart enough to remember where her tracking device is and rip it right out of her flesh ... not to mention stealthy enough to sneak its tons-heavy frame up on several unfortunate souls. Then we see where this film ups the ante from the previous Jurassic flicks: Indominus Rex can communicate with other dinosaurs, and apparently her communications can convince them to run rampant across the park and slaughter panicked visitors. By the end of this trailer it doesn't feel like Jurassic World is a scary dinosaur adventure. It feels more like a war movie. Whether that can actually work remains to be seen, but the trailer definitely makes me want to find out.

Jurassic World hits theaters June 12. What do you think? Are you excited?

(Via YouTube)

Tag: Jurassic World
Tag: chris pratt
Tag: Bryce Dallas Howard
Tag: Vincent D'Onofrio

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Jurassic World
Tag: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Chris Pratt Jurassic World
11 dinosaur secrets from the making of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Hanna Flint
Sep 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Screen Shot 2018-05-24 at 8.37.32 PM
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom eats up $150 million on opening weekend
James Comtois
Jun 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Original Video
Tag: In 2 minutes
Jurassic World- Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and children
WATCH: Everything you need to know about Jurassic World in 2 minutes
Josh Weiss
Jun 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Chris Pratt Bryce Dallas Howard Interview SYFY WIRE Screengrab
WATCH: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdon’s Chris Pratt has a cow that can eat a raptor
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 14, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0