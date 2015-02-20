Industrious Marvel fan creates his own, insanely accurate Ant-Man helmet

Want your very own Ant-Man helmet, and not patient enough to wait for the inevitable movie tie-in? All you need is a 3D printer and just over two full days of man-hours.

Marvel fan Stefanos Anagnostopoulos was inspired by the coolness of the Ant-Man helmet shown off in the trailer for the studio’s upcoming film, so he designed his own replica and put the whole thing together with a 3D printer. It apparently took him 10 hours to design the helmet, mostly by referencing the trailer and some online images.

Once he had the whole thing sketched out, the aspiring Avenger spent 50 hours printing out all the pieces. After that, he carefully painted the components to match the movie design and assembled the homemade piece of kit. A few careful hours later, voila, all he needs are a few Pym particles to make the whole thing legit.

Upon close inspection, the helmet (check it out below) is extremely well done. It looks insanely cool, and our hats are off to Anagnostopoulos for taking the time to put this thing together. It’s a testament to ingenuity, fandom and the democratizing awesomeness of technology. Even better: He shared his designs on MyMiniFactor. So if you have access to a 3D printer, you can make your very own Ant-Man helmet.

(Via Comic Book, 3D Print)