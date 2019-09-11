WIRE Buzz: Infinite adds Chiwetel Ejiofor; Apple TV+ reboots Ghostwriter; more

The upcoming sci-fi thriller Infinite has added two more to its cast. Chiwetel Ejiofor, who voiced Scar in Jon Favreau's retelling of The Lion King has joined the cast as one of Infinite, per Variety. In the film, the Infinite are a group of near-immortals who compound their lifetimes worth of experiences into superhuman-like abilities, and shape human history to their will in the process.

Ejiofor is being joined by Game of Thrones alum Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, per Deadline. However, details on his role haven't been revealed at this time. They'll both be joining Dylan O'Brien, who was cast last month.

Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg as Evan Michaels, a man who's haunted by memories of past lives and seeks to join the eponymous Infinites. Antoine Fuqua is directing the film, which is slated to start shooting in London next month. It's aiming for an August 2020 release date.

Next up, after revealing a slew of new products today — including a meme-worthy iPhone — Apple is announcing new series in the works.

While we got a glimpse of Jason Momoa's upcoming series See, Apple TV+ is also developing a reboot of the 90s-era kids show Ghostwriter according to Deadline. The series involves a bookstore-haunting ghost that starts releasing some of literature's most notorious characters into the real world, and four kids who team up to solve the mystery as to why it's all happening.

Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street director Luke Matheny will write and direct the series, with each episode hinging on one author's specific work, ranging from the classic hitmakers to more contemporary writers like DJ Machale and Kwame Alexander.

The original Ghostwriter ran on PBS from 1992-1995, and also followed a quartet of teens who solved mysteries with the titular Ghostwriter. The reboot is slated to premiere on Nov. 1, conveniently on the same day Apple TV+ launches.

Finally, Spider-Ham is swinging back into a new series.

The character, who was thrust back into the spotlight in last year's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will be getting a five-issue series starting this December, via Marvel's Pull List. The series will follow the animated film's lead, with writer Zeb Wells and artist Will Robson chronicling Peter Porker's adventure's with the 'real' Spider-Man.

While the launch is still a few months away, the cover of the first issue has already been released, which was drawn by Spider-Verse artist Wendell Dalit.

Marvel Comics

(h/t Newsarama)