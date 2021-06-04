Mark Wahlberg Infinite
More info i
Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley of the Paramount+ original movie INFINITE. Photo Cr: Peter Mountain ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

'Infinite' blends 'Mission: Impossible' with 'The Old Guard' in latest action-packed trailer

Contributed by
Josh Weiss headshot
Josh Weiss
Jun 4, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT (Updated)
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Infinite
Tag: mark wahlberg
Tag: Chiwetel Ejiofor
Tag: Antoine Fuqua
Tag: Paramount+

The second trailer for Infinite has arrived online exactly one week after the first round of footage was revealed last Friday. Ironically, this is also the "Final trailer" for a movie about a group of immortal beings who have the ability to reincarnate themselves ad infinitum. Mark Wahlberg headlines the project (helmed by his Shooter director, Antoine Fuqua) as Evan McCauley, a man who doesn't realize that his constant visions are not a sign of Schizophrenia, but glimpses of past lives.

Once he's De-Neuralyzed and reminded of his true nature, he'll need to draw on all the skills he picked up in those other eras to take down Ted Murray (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a villain who wants to rid the world of immortals. What follows is a globe-trotting adventure that melds the globe-trotting excitement of Mission: Impossible with the nigh-invincible warriors of The Old Guard (the latter also stars Ejiofor).

Check out the new trailer below:

Penned by Ian Shorr (Trenches), Infinite is an adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz's 2020 novel, The Reincarnationist Papers

"I am fascinated by time and how we are different people at different times in our lives," the author said during an interview with Writer's Digest last May. "We are students, then workers, and then retirees. We are children, then parents, and then grandparents. And each person we were helps us to become that new person we need to become ... We’ve all heard the age-old saying 'if I only knew then what I know now.' I took that thought to its extreme by envisioning characters with centuries of knowledge and wisdom inherited from a total recall (languages, skills, experiences) of their past lives."

Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Liz Carr (The Witcher), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Bloodshot), Dylan O'Brien (Love and Monsters), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible), and Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) co-star.

Infinite drops onto Paramount+ next Thursday, June 10. Try to unlock some of your own past lives with the poster and production stills in the gallery below...

PP_12119_INFT_PressRelease_Vertical_1400x2100
Credit: Paramount+
IN-01482_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-08196_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-15528_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-01682_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-08811-R2.JPG
Credit: Paramount+
IN-18791_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-02134_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-18805_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-03685_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-09639_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-18967_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-04225_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-11329_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-19628_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-05912_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-11600_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-21539_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-05921_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-15269_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-21783_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-01454NoCrop
Credit: Paramount+
IN-07971_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-15369_RT
Credit: Paramount+
IN-22623_RT
Credit: Paramount+
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Infinite
Tag: mark wahlberg
Tag: Chiwetel Ejiofor
Tag: Antoine Fuqua
Tag: Paramount+