WIRE Buzz: Patrick Wilson directing Insidious 5; Uncharted wraps; Baba Yaga trailer

One of Blumhouse's longest-running and best-loved horror franchises is getting yet another entry, but with a twist: Insidious star Patrick Wilson is making his directorial debut with Insidious 5.

Announced today at BlumFest, the upcoming entry will see Wilson and Ty Simpkins return as Josh and Dalton Lambert, to combat the forces of darkness. Take a look:

Wilson has been with the series since the start, which has apparently primed him to helm the fifth entry of the supernatural horror franchise. Insidious 5 takes place a decade after Insidious: The Last Key and sees Dalton heading off to college. Franchise OG and Blumhouse favorite Leigh Whannell provided the story, which Scott Teems turned into the script.

Insidious 5 hits theaters in 2022.

Next, just a week after star Tom Holland unveiled a first look as main character Nathan Drake, the Uncharted film adaptation of the popular video game has wrapped production.

The adventuring, Indiana Jones-esque escapades of Drake and his mentor Scully (Mark Wahlberg) are getting the prequel treatment with the film, which looks to set up the stories from the beloved Naughty Dog franchise. After lots of hiccups getting started and a coronavirus delay, today the film's official Twitter posted a celebration of its wrap:

"Sic Parvis Magna," aka "Greatness from small beginnings," is a phrase attributed by the game series as Sir Francis Drake's catchphrase...and Nathan Drake looks to follow in his ancestor's footsteps.

Wahlberg also celebrated the wrap with a photo, posting a picture of the shirt that game fans will recognize as belonging to Nathan's cigar-chomping father figure Sully:

The pair of actors will be joined by Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle as the great treasure hunt begins.

Director Ruben Fleischer's Uncharted looks to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

Finally, it may look a lot like "Baby Yoda," but Baba Yaga isn't related to the new season of The Mandalorian. Instead, the Oculus Quest "VR immersive experience" from co-directors Eric Darnell and Mathias Chelebourg looks to make players the main character in a star-studded story — and now fans have a first trailer to dig into.

Starring the likes of Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley, Jennifer Hudson, and Glenn Close, the animated Baba Yaga explores the titular mythological witch from Slavic folklore. Take a look:

Video of Baba Yaga Teaser Trailer [Oculus Quest]

There's the chicken-legged house! Iconic.

The story of the Baba Yaga (Winslet) and a magic Forest (Hudson) follows a typical fairy tale script: the VR user's mother (Close) is sick. So the player and their sister (Ridley) need to enter the forest and convince the Baba Yaga to help with her mystical ways. The decision-driven storytelling offers up multiple paths through the tale and, likely, several endings along the witchy way.

Baba Yaga hits Oculus Quest in early 2021.