Scare up a Halloween party Tim Burton-style in new 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' cookbook

Even though we're in the middle of summer, it's sort of a scary thought when you realize that Halloween is just a few chilling screams (and months) around the corner.

Now to put you in the proper macabre mood, Insight Editions is presenting The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide (Aug. 31) — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview to share.

Written by Kim Laidlaw, Caroline Hall, and Jody Revenson this appetizing 192-page hardcover should help you whip up the spookiest soiree of the season with snacks, treats, desserts, and entrees all inspired by Tim Burton’s classic stop-motion animation film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Credit: Insight Editions

Here Jack Skellington, Sally, Sandy Claws, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock, and Barrel, and all their fellow citizens of Halloween Town have influenced over fifty recipes derived from the iconic 1993 movie, with special options for sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian guests.

A second half of the book features detailed planning instructions for a haunting number of complete The Nightmare Before Christmas–themed parties, showcasing crafts for DIY decorations, activities, favors, and more. Free downloadable templates for invitations and decorations round out the added bonus material.

Recipes inside this devilish kitchen essential include: Sally Patchwork Layer Cake, Lock, Shock, and Barrel Spiral Peppermint Cookie Pops, Jack Skellington Shepherd's Pie, Oogie Boogie Lemon Meringue Cupcakes, Homemade Marshmallow Zero Dogs, Man-Eating Wreath Burritos, and Worm’s Wort and Frog’s Breath Soup.

“I've been a big fan of the movie since it came out, and working on the book gave me an entirely new and fun way to introduce the movie to my daughter," co-author Kim Laidlaw tells SYFY WIRE. "To come up with the recipes, I had to do a deep dive into the movie, the plot, and the characters and figure out creative ways to highlight them all, which gave me a lot more insight into the little details you might otherwise miss.”

Insight Editions' The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide arrives on Aug. 31