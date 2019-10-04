Latest Stories

Alien 1979 poster
Tag: Movies
Philip Gips, poster designer for Superman and Alien, dies at 88
Stan Lee
Tag: Comics
Alliances: A Trick of Light authors ensure Stan Lee's legacy lives on with new works in new media
runaways
Tag: TV
NYCC 2019: Marvel's Runaways cast and creators talk Season 3, Cloak and Dagger
Batman - Michael Keaton Jack Nicholson
Tag: Movies
Let's get nuts! Tim Burton's Batman celebrates 30 years at New York Comic Con with producer Michael Uslan
Inspector Gadget
More info i
Credit: WildBrain
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Inspector Gadget go-goes live action; Rachel Maddow joins Batwoman cast; more

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Shaun Manning
Oct 4, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

It's been a wild week for news, by which of course we mean that major studios are announcing exciting and unexpected new projects amidst the thrill of New York Comic Con.

In a move sure to induce a terminal earworm among fans of a certain age, Disney is working on a live-action Inspector Gadget film from Aladdin producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Also attached are Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

More Inspector Gadget

penny-inspector-gadget.png
Chosen One of the Day: Penny from Inspector Gadget
Inspector Gadget
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Inspector Gadget

The Inspector Gadget cartoon debuted in 1983, pitting the inept titular hero against the villainous Doctor Claw. In the end, it was often down to his neice Penny and her dog Brain to save the day. Many of the original episodes are available on WildBrain's official YouTube Channel. Matthew Broderick starred in a previous live-action adaptation in 1999, but did not return for the 2003 straight-to-video sequel. 

Go-go Gadget reboot!

MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow will join the cast of The CW's Batwoman as the journalist Vesper Fairchild, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Executive producer Caroline Dries described Maddow's character as "the sardonic Voice of Gotham," which tracks. "In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes."   

Although she will not appear on screen, Maddow will feature in several episodes. Does this mean a voiceover? A hologram? Stay tuned! Batwoman debuts Oct. 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Kurumi Inui's Repeat Japanese promotional image

Credit: IMDB

CBS is adapting Japanese time travel drama Repeat from executive producers Masi Oka (best known for his on screen roles in Heroes and Hawaii 5-0), Sabrina Wind, and Watchmen's David Hayter, who also serves as lead writer. 

According to Deadline, Repeat was one of of four projects Oka presented to producers as part of a Japanese External Trade Organization in Los Angeles event earlier this year. The series is based on a novel by Kurumi Inui, which was also adapted for Japanese television last year, and follows a group of strangers who are granted the ability to travel 10 months into their own past, only to find themselves confronted with a dark conspiracy.

Repeat will be the second project from Wind's recently-launched production company, Windpower Entertainment, working in collaboration with ABC Studios. 

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Inspector Gadget
Tag: Disney
Tag: Batwoman
Tag: Repeat
Tag: Masi Oka
Tag: David Hayter

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: