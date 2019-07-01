Instant Kill! 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 7: Spidey in the MCU

Welcome back to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

Today it's all about Spidey's appearances in the MCU thus far, from his debut in Captain America: Civil War (in which Cap bewilderingly knocks a building on him - a child) to Spider-Man: Homecoming to the one-two Avengers punch of Infinity War and Endgame. Glad to have you, Peter!

