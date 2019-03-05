International Dark Phoenix trailer is the one to watch

There's a new international trailer out for Dark Phoenix that seems to do a much better job at making you want to see this movie than the recent domestic one.

When 20th Century Fox posted the new domestic trailer for Dark Phoenix last week, there was a sense — just from informally canvassing a wide range of comments on a variety of film and geek sites — that the clip went over with more or less a thud. And to be honest, it wasn't very inspiring, consisting of a bunch of overly dark sequences arranged in seemingly haphazard order.

But now a new overseas trailer is out there on the interwebs, and not only does it have a whole bunch of new footage, but it lays out the story and the stakes in a far more coherent fashion. It creates a much clearer conflict for the X-Men and for Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), while also providing a little more context and motivation for the appearance of the mysterious alien character played by Jessica Chastain. Take a look:

Video of Dark Phoenix International Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

Now, no one is saying that this movie is going to be great just on the basis of a single trailer. Especially when said movie has gone through so many travails to get onto the screen. But there is a sense of something grander and more potentially tragic in this clip that was missing from the one we got last week.

There is less emphasis here on the ongoing Professor X-Magneto conflict, which has frankly gotten boring after so many X-movies. In fact, Michael Fassbender's Magneto has a more greatly reduced presence in this trailer than the domestic one. The death of a major character has not been shoved right in our faces at the front end of the trailer either, placed instead in a way that makes it seem more consequential and dramatic.

It's also worth noting that the movie's onscreen title here is X-Men: Dark Phoenix, whereas the U.S. version has dispensed with the X-Men brand, at least for now.

What do you think? Does this trailer get your hopes up for Dark Phoenix more than the one we saw last week? Dark Phoenix is likely to be the last X-Men movie for a long time (unless New Mutants somehow makes it to the screen), so it would nice to see this iteration of the franchise go out on a high note. Dark Phoenix opens on June 7.

(via Birth.Movies.Death)

