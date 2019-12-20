WIRE Buzz: Into Dark drops neon-soaked trailer for 'Midnight Kiss'; Green Eggs and Ham fries up Season 2

Champagne? Check! Party favors? Check! Serial killer? Check!

Hulu's Into the Dark is celebrating the holiday season with "Midnight Kiss," a New Year's Eve-themed episode that centers on a group of best friends being hunted by a sadistic killer.

Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Ayden Mayeri (Veep), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Chester Lockhart (Glamorous), and Adam Faison (Everything's Gonna Be OK) appear in this chapter, whose tag line reads: "They came to slay." If that doesn't just warm your heart, you've got no holiday spirit.

Check out the neon-soaked trailer below:

Video of Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Here is Hulu's official synopsis for the episode:

A group of longtime gay best friends and their resident fruit fly head to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year's Eve. One of their annual traditions is to play Midnight Kiss, a sexy but ultimately dangerous challenge to find that special someone to help you ring in the New Year. As friendships have grown strained with secrets, jealousy and resentment, the group faces another challenge when a sadistic killer wants in. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival.

Credit: Hulu

Written by Erlingur Thoroddsen and directed by Carter Smith, "Midnight Kiss" premieres on Hulu on Dec. 27.

We hope you're ready for a second helping of Green Eggs and Ham, because Netflix has renewed the animated Dr. Seuss adaptation for another season.

"Sam and Guy’s adventures continue in an all-new season that takes them around the globe and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict," reads Netflix's early description of Season 2, which will consist of an additional helping of 10, half-hour episodes.

Watch the announcement, narrated by Keegan-Michael Key below:

Video of Green Eggs &amp; Ham Season 2 | A Holiday Gift For You | Netflix

Executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Season 1 of Green Eggs and Ham featured an all-star voice cast that includes: Michael Douglas, Adam DeVine, Jeffrey Wright, Diane Keaton, Tracy Morgan, Eddie Izzard, and more.

The series currently holds a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Jared Stern created the show and serves as an executive producer.

Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Ralph Breaks the Internet) is entering the world of horror in Limbo, Deadline has confirmed.

Directed and co-written by Chris Peckover, the movie is about a young mother who becomes possessed by an evil entity. With her body playing host to the demon (or whatever it is), the mother — now a disembodied spirit — is forced to become an exiled ghost in her own home. In other words, she's in limbo.

"As this demonic double takes over her life and threatens to harm her family, she must find a way to protect her loved ones while also finding a way back to her body before it’s too late," reads Deadline's description of it.

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Rose says the story tackles themes of grief, given how that resonates with our current social climate. "Many of us in the country right now are experiencing extreme grief and loss," she told the outlet. "There are many of us in the country that are grieving who we thought we were as a country and Americans. We are watching horror every single day on the news and we are wondering how do we deal with that, process it, make it better and connect?”