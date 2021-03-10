Into the Dark: 'Blood Moon' trailer finds mom protecting son from small town... or is it the other way around?

Insert exciting howling here. While we await Ryan Gosling’s reimagining of The Wolfman for Blumhouse and Universal, Hulu and Blumhouse TV have dropped the trailer for the latest entry in their Into The Dark anthology series: a werewolf (perhaps) thriller called "Blood Moon."

The installment stars Megalyn Echikunwoke as Esme, a single mom who’s new in town. She wants a fresh start for herself and her 10-year-old son Luna (Yonas Kibreab), who, like all good boys, sleeps in a fortified cage whenever there’s a full moon.

While Esme goes to great lengths to keep her son safe, the locals in her new, small, desert hometown are noticing that something’s been ... off ... since she’s arrived, and they’re mighty curious about her backstory (seems bodies follow her wherever she goes). So, Esme must protect her son and a horrible secret before the full moon answers the locals’ questions.

Check out the trailer and poster below:

Video of Into the Dark: Blood Moon - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Hulu

The cast also includes Joshua Dov, Marco Rodriguez, Gareth Williams, Jack Yang, Brian Norris, Patrick W. Day, Jan Munroe, and Danielle Juliet Ma.

"Blood Moon brings" back filmmakers from previous entries in Blumhouse and Hulu's Into the Dark series for its season finale. Director Emma Tammi previously directed the Mother's Day installment "Delivered" that premiered last year. Writer Adam Mason (who co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes) directed two episodes in the anthology's first season: "I'm Just F*cking With You" and "They Come Knocking."

"Blood Moon" premieres March 25 on Hulu.