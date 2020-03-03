Latest Stories

Credit: Hulu
Tag: News

Exclusive trailer: Into the Dark's St. Paddy's episode 'Crawlers' mixes booze and an alien invasion

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 3, 2020

There are three things you need for a perfect St. Patrick's Day celebration: good friends, good beer, and invading extra-terrestrials. Wait, that can't be right. Sorry, we were reading the bonkers synopsis for Into the Dark's upcoming holiday-themed episode, "Crawlers."

SYFY WIRE can exclusively debut the out-of-this-world trailer for the episode (debuting Friday), which should satisfy fans of Edgar Wright's 2013 film, The World's End. Directed by Brandon Zuck, "Crawlers" tells the story of a group of friends who must shake off their drunken revelry in order to save their college town from a relentless horde of body-switching aliens. Think of it as Invasion of the Body Snatchers thoroughly drenched in a pitcher of Guinness beer and lightly dusted with a smattering of four-leaf clovers.

Sip on a Shamrock Shake and watch the teaser now:

Jude Demorest (Star), Pepi Sonuga (9-1-1), Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher), Olivia Liang (Legacies), and Cameron Fuller (The Last Ship) comprise the main cast.

Check out the exclusive key art below:

Into the Dark Crawlers poster

Credit: Hulu

Written by Catherine Wignall and Mike Gan from a story by Wignall, "Crawlers" premieres on Hulu this Friday, Mar. 6.

Produced by Blumhouse, Into the Dark is a monthly horror anthology series usually inspired by events or holidays occurring within that month.

