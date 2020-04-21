'Into the Dark: Delivered' comes to terms with a sinister pregnancy in eerie trailer

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Hulu's Into the Dark is ready to deliver the next feature-length installment in its monthly anthology series of scares ... and after the insanity of April's Pooka Lives!, this one feels literally pregnant with terrifying possibilities.

Judging by the new trailer for Delivered, the only thing labored about the horrific next chapter in the ongoing horror partnership between Hulu and Blumhouse will be our breathing. Take a seriously devoted pregnant woman (Napoleon Dynamite’s Tina Majorino), add in a confidante (The Sinner’s Natalie Paul) who may have more in mind than just some good prenatal care, and Delivered turns the creepy-parent vibe on its head with a scalpel-grabbing twist:

Video of Into the Dark: Delivered - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Hulu on YouTube

Axes, shackles, and shattered mirrors — oh, my. Our devoted mom-to-be’s life gets turned upside down when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby. Not exactly your typical setup for a serene scene in the delivery room, is it? At first, everyone’s predictably happy that a bundle of joy is on the way, but in true Into the Dark fashion, this is one ill-fated pregnancy that’s destined to come to term on its own terrifying terms.

Directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind) from a script by Dirk Blackman (Outlander, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans), Delivered stars Majorino and Paul alongside Michael Cassidy (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), and Micah Parker (Wait). Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long for the Into the Dark to gestate a Mother’s Day story gone horribly haywire: Delivered enters this world, kicking and screaming, when it premieres on May 8 at Hulu.