WIRE Buzz: Into the Dark: Good Boy trailer; Emilia Clarke has a Murder Manual in new trailer; more

There’s a new trailer for June’s iteration of holiday horror anthology Into the Dark and it’s certainly got as much bite to offer horrorhounds as it does bark. Directed by Tyler MacIntyre from Aaron & Will Eisenberg’s script, Good Boy tackles an underdog of a holiday: Pet Appreciation Week.

Judy Greer is just a normal woman that needs an emotional support dog. She’s anxious. But what helps that anxiety is killing off those who cause it. Thankfully, her new dog is a perfect killing machine that’s perfectly in tune with her emotions. That makes for a bloody good time in its first footage.

Take a look:

Video of Into the Dark: Good Boy - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Woof! Cujo’s got nothing on this pup.

Greer is supported by Steve Guttenberg, Ellen Wong, Elise Neal, Maria Conchita Alonso, and McKinley Freeman. And fans should never, ever forget about her most important co-star, Chico the dog. That would be a very dangerous thing to do.

Into the Dark: Good Boy hits Hulu on June 12.

Next, Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is heading to a horror anthology of her own — though this one is decidedly schlockier than Into the Dark’s often-campy thrills. Murder Manual, which combines eight horror stories into a single feature-length narrative, offers up the talents of directors like Douglas Keeve, Matt Newton, Toni Tikkanen, Nour Wazzi, and Robin Whitten in its first trailer, which sees Clarke looking nothing like the Mother of Dragons.

Check it out:

Video of Murder Manual Trailer Feat. Emilia Clarke [EXCLUSIVE]

Clarke plays a spooky circus captive in her story — which is a strange but probably refreshing left turn from her previous work — but the movie also seems to feature slashers, zombies, and other horror staples. Her co-stars in mayhem include Melanie Cruz, Bryan Manley Davis, Hadley Fraser, Anthony Goss, Van Hansis, Sally Hughes, and Sophie Knapp.

Murder Manual is available to stream now on Amazon.

Finally, the writer behind Robopocalypse, The Andromeda Evolution, and many more has sold a spec adaptation of one of his short stories. Daniel H. Wilson and Paramount are making a movie based on his script for The Blue Afternoon That Lasted Forever.

Variety reports that Wilson and A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will be working on the film, landing the deal after reportedly beating out the likes of Amblin, J.J. Abrams, Sony, and MGM.

The story — from Wilson’s Guardian Angels & Other Monsters collection — follows a NASA scientist that discovers the Earth will be consumed by a black hole in just a few days. This set-up, where he’s set as a Chicken Little figure, coupled with the relationship with his young daughter, makes for a dramatic sci-fi disaster narrative with plenty of character-driven bonafides. No timeline has yet been set for the adaptation.