Into the Spider-Verse has even more Stan Lee cameos than we thought

Even though it’s been two months since its release, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse continues to give us reason after reason to go back to the theater (aside from the fact that the movie is awesome, of course).

While Stan Lee’s cameos are always a pleasant “surprise” during any Marvel (and one DC) movie, his appearance during Into the Spider-Verse was more emotional than others because it was the first one after his death this past November. We’ve discussed the weight of his main cameo as a shop owner, and we also discovered that he is in multiple crowd shots throughout the movie as well. Oh, and let’s not forget his “voice cameo” during the post-credits scene where he portrays the J. Jonah Jameson of Earth-67.

If that wasn’t enough, iO9 is reporting animator Nick Kondo has revealed on his Twitter account yet another cameo, albeit probably his shortest one to date. As Miles Morales is swinging through the city, he passes a subway, with one of the passengers being Lee himself.

If you look closely, you can see Lee giving Miles the “Thwip” hand signal. The hand signal can have a double meaning, as it is one of Lee’s trademarks, and it can also act as his seal of approval for the newest web-slinger on the block.

With three MCU movies slated for 2019, that means we are getting closer to the end of Lee’s official cameos. We say official because no matter what Marvel movie we see, what TV show we watch, or what comic we read, there’s always going to a part of Lee within them all.