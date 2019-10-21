Introducing Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 1

Listen up, Danes and Saxons alike! SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS has launched Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast in order to make the wait for Netflix's The Last Kingdom's fourth season a little more bearable.

In the first episode of Season 1, hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer (who previously recapped The Last Kingdom's third season) introduce listeners to Uhtred and his quest to take back his home of Bebbanberg. Torn between his Saxon blood and his time raised amongst Danes, Uhtred finds himself in the middle of a war without a clear side. After his Danish adopted family is murdered and/or scattered, Uhtred and his best friend Brida go on a quest to find a new home and a new lord to serve. Check out our first episode below!

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!