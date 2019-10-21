Latest Stories

Absalom Breakspear Carnival Row Jared Harris
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jared Harris and Lee Pace star in Foundation; Marvel announces new podcast series
Zack Snyder
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Snyder's Army of the Dead wraps; Emmett Otter Christmas reboot; more
Uhtred-The-Last-Kingdom
Tag: Fangrrls
Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 2
Screen Shot 2019-10-22 at 11.40.01 AM
Tag: Movies
15 forgotten Disney movies that Disney+ should remake
The Last Kingdom 4
More info i
(Credit: Netflix)
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV

Introducing Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 1

Presenters
alyssa_fikse.jpg
Alyssa Fikse
HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
Oct 21, 2019

Listen up, Danes and Saxons alike! SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS has launched Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast in order to make the wait for Netflix's The Last Kingdom's fourth season a little more bearable. 

In the first episode of Season 1, hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer (who previously recapped The Last Kingdom's third season) introduce listeners to Uhtred and his quest to take back his home of Bebbanberg. Torn between his Saxon blood and his time raised amongst Danes, Uhtred finds himself in the middle of a war without a clear side. After his Danish adopted family is murdered and/or scattered, Uhtred and his best friend Brida go on a quest to find a new home and a new lord to serve. Check out our first episode below!

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: the last kingdom
Tag: Just a Couple of Arselings
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Uhtred-The-Last-Kingdom Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 2
Ginger Snaps The underrepresented legacy of women werewolves
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator The One with Sarah Connor [Strong Female Characters #62]

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: