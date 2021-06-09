First trailer for 'Invasion' promises an epic, cinematic alien encounter in new Apple TV+ alien drama

The sky is falling in the very first teaser trailer for Invasion, a brand-new alien drama landing on Apple TV+ this October. Hailing from co-creators Simon Kinberg (X-Men, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters, Solos), the project spans the globe, exploring the arrival of belligerent extra-terrestrials on Earth through the eyes of several different characters living on several different continents.

Emmy nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist) directed the series, which features an ensemble cast of Shamier Anderson (Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (The Outsider).

The trailer doesn't give up much in the way of plot, preferring to rely on awe-inspiring visuals and lofty narration from Neill's character about the purpose of human existence. Nothing like a good ol' intergalatic war to make you question your entire life.

Hold on to your humanity and watch now:

Video of Invasion — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Previously described as one of Apple's most ambitious undertakings to date, Invasion is written by Kinberg and Weil, who serve as executive producers alongside Verbruggen, Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us), Elisa Ellis, Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider), and Katie O'Connell Marsh (Hannibal). Baldwin also pulls double duty as a writer.

"It's a beautiful show and I feel so lucky to have created it with my friend and the brilliant Simon Kinberg. It's been a real labor of love and the pandemic shut us down for a time. But we've recently finished production," Weil told Esquire in May. "It's an incredibly ambitious show that we shot in multiple countries and on multiple continents. It is quite epic — it's going to be a real global event series, and I'm incredibly excited for the world to see it, but I will say that creating it and writing some of the episodes was such a thrill and a joy. Apple really pushed for us to dream big and wanted to create a reality about the piece, which is why we shot in Japan and in the States and in London and other places around the world. I think it will be a real spectacle and it turns the alien invasion genre on its head, and I'm quite excited about that reinvention."

The first three episodes of Invasion make first contact with Apple TV+ Friday, Oct. 22. The remaining seven episodes will premiere every Friday after that. Head to the media gallery below for the official key art and a collection of first look production stills...