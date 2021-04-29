Robert Kirkman's animated superhero series 'Invincible' lives up to its name as Amazon orders 2 more seasons

Amazon Studios is diving deeper into the superhero business as it renews its freshman animated series Invincible for a second and third season. Yeah, there's plenty more origin story to come.

Robert Kirkman, who co-created the comic book series the show is based on and executive produces it, announced the news of the show's two-season pick up over Twitter, with a video where he video-chatted series star (and Academy Award nominee) Steven Yeun, telling him the good news directly.

"We have just heard from Amazon that we have been picked up for Season 2," the Walking Dead creator said. "We're also getting picked up for Season 3."

The hour-long animated show is based on the Skybound/Image superhero comic, also created by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. It follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), the son of the most powerful hero on the planet, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons), as he not only discovers that he has powers of his own, but that his father's legacy may not be what it seems.

The Season 1 finale airs April 30, and sees Invincible go up against Mark's father Nolan. Though, as the caption fo the trailer teases, fans won't see what's coming, which makes sense as the series continues to deviate from the source material here and there, just enough to keep the story fresh.

Rounding out the packed cast is Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and she's joined by an impressive guest-star list that includes The Boys executive producer Seth Rogen, Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz, and Blade star Mahershala Ali, among others.

"I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible," said Kirkman in a statement. "The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons."

Of course, this isn't the only superhero TV series Amazon Studios has doubled down on, having renewed The Boys for a third season that's currently in production, and announcing a college-set spin-off within the same universe.



The first season finale of Invincible drops April 30 on Prime Video.