Invincible: Steve Yeun hones his powers in full trailer for Amazon adaptation of Kirkman's superhero comic

While we wait (and wait and wait...) for Disney to make a follow-up to Sky High, feel free to watch the official trailer for Amazon's animated Invincible series. Based on the comic book of the same by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, the show has that same mix of high school angst and superheroes. Unlike a Mouse House project, however, Invincible is a lot more mature and violent.

Steve Yeun (a vet of The Walking Dead TV show) voices Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old high schooler who just so happens to be the son of the planet's greatest metahuman, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons). Once his powers manifest, Mark starts training alongside his father and joins a team of young, like-minded heroes. Things are pretty good at first, but his entire worldview is shattered to pieces when daddy spills a terrible secret about his own legacy. Seriously though, the latest trailer starts out pretty innocently before hitting the gas pedal like nobody's business.

Watch now:

Video of Invincible – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Sandra Oh rounds out the Grayson family as the voice of Mark's mother, Debbie, but she's just one part of the insanely talented ensemble you can expect to hear in the show. Be sure to keep your ears pricked for Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (Fear the Walking Dead), and Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) are all serving as executive producers.

The first three episodes of Invincible's debut season fly onto Amazon Prime Friday, March 26. Subsequent installments will then be released weekly through April 30. It's the same exact rollout tactic used by Season 2 of The Boys last fall. In addition to the animated adaptation, Kirkman also hopes to produce a live-action film based on the source material, which is the writer's second-longest running comic after The Walking Dead. Invincible concluded its 15-year run in 2018.