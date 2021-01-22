Robert Kirkman's Invincible drops premiere date & first clip, showing a superpowered game of catch

Robert Kirkman took part in a Twitter Livestream today to celebrate Invincible, the comic book series he created 18 years ago, which dropped its first issue in January of 2003. The anniversary wasn’t the only thing Kirkman was celebrating today, though, as the comic's animated adaptation also dropped a debut date and first clip.

The comic had been picked up for an animated series by Amazon over two years ago. But news about the show since then has been limited to the announcement of an incredibly talented (and large) voice acting cast, and a teaser trailer released at New York Comic Con last October.

So fans have been eager for more details about the Amazon show, which like the comic, follows the story of 17-year-old Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun, who had previously worked on another Kirkman project, The Walking Dead), who is starting to follow in the dubious footsteps of his superhero dad (J.K. Simmons).

Those fans weren't disappointed today — as Kirkman announced at the end of his Livestream that the first three episodes of the show will drop on Amazon on Mar. 26, 2021.

Credit: Amazon Studios

During the Livestream, Kirkman also shared his excitement for the animated series and confirmed that the movie version of Invincible is also still in the works:

“It’s the dream really,” Kirkman shared on the Livestream. “Every comic book fan is a huge animation fan and if you look at something like Invincible, you could do a movie, and we’re trying to do a movie, and that movie is going to be super awesome. But you want to do something that is going to be able to show the scope of this story, and this animated series is really the perfect way to do that…we never thought in a million years that we would be this fortunate to have it happen, and to have it happen at this level.”

If you want to see the conversation with Kirkman in its entirety, you can catch the 30-minute conversation here. But wait, there’s more! The middle of the Livestream also included a brand new clip of Mark (Yeun) and his superhero dad (Simmons) having a very typical, very normal father-son game of catch, which just so happens to involve throwing the ball all the way around the globe:

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, the voice cast for the show is full of other A-listers including *DEEP BREATH* Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (An American Pickle), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order), *ANOTHER DEEP BREATH*, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Nicole Byer (Bad Hair), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Djimon Hounsou (The King's Man), Jon Hamm (Good Omens), and Clancy Brown (SpongeBob SquarePants).

The first three episodes of Invincible will premiere on Mar. 26, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. The remaining five episodes will be released once a week on Fridays, with the eighth and final episode dropping on Apr. 30. Those eager for more footage before the premiere can also look forward to a new trailer, which Kirkman promises will come out “in the next few weeks.”