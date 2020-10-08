'Invincible' unveils first superheroic teaser for Robert Kirkman's Amazon series

The Walking Dead may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean Robert Kirkman is done bringing comics to TV. Invincible — Kirkman's long-running superhero comic about Mark Grayson, the son of the world's greatest superhero — is becoming an animated Amazon series, and now fans are getting their own first look via a teaser trailer, which dropped Thursday at the show's panel at New York Comic Con's Metaverse.

Take a look:

Video of Invincible – Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Oh, and Grayson's got some pretty epic powers of his own. The only problem is all the baggage they bring to the table — and how complicated they make his life. Lots of bloody, head-crushing problems ... like Monster Girl.

The Amazon series' all-star cast includes Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson/Invincible) and J.K. Simmons (playing Grayson's dad, Omni-Man), along with Mark Hamill, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Jason Mantzoukas, Walton Goggins, Mae Whitman, and many more. As a reveal for the panel, Michael Dorn will be voicing Battle Beast.

The series will follow the comic "very closely," creator/executive producer Kirkman said at the panel, though there will be some changed characters (the Guardians of the Globe get a facelift, for example) and "spice" to keep longtime readers guessing. And yes, that means there's going to be the violence of the source material.

"We're definitely not holding back on the violence at all," Kirkman said. "It is at times a little bit more gruesome." Similar to something like The Boys, the violence helps make the superheroic powers stick to the real world — it's scary.

Check out the panel below:

Video of Amazon Prime Video Presents - Invincible

Invincible hits Amazon in 2021.

