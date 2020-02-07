WIRE Buzz: Invisible Man trailer teases terrifying backstory; Vanessa Kirby returning to Mission: Impossible

Unlike its titular character, the horrors of writer/director Leigh Whannell's Invisible Man remake will be fully perceived by the naked eye. In the new and terrifying official trailer for the upcoming film, Elisabeth Moss' Cecilia tries to leave her abusive boyfriend, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), only for him to literally punch through a car window to get her back.

When Adrian is seemingly found dead, Cecilia breathes a sigh of relief, only to soon realize that her ex isn't dead at all — he's actually found a way to make himself invisible. While Adrian ramps up his psychological abuse of Cecilia, those around her think she's lost her mind.

Take a look at the new trailer below:

Video of The Invisible Man - Official Trailer [HD]

"There have been a lot of great Dracula movies and a lot of great werewolf movies, but I feel the Invisible Man is kind of the Aquaman of this stable of monsters," Whannell told SYFY WIRE during our visit to the project's Australian set. "With this film, I feel like it wants to be more serious tonally. Not to say there aren't moments with the characters where there might be levity, but it's not a tonal thing. I wanted to make something that was like a vise that was tightening on people, which doesn't leave much room for one-liners."

Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Michael Dorman also appear in the film.

The Invisible Man will begin to appear in theaters everywhere on Feb. 28.

Tom Cruise, Henry Czerny, and Rebecca Ferguson won't be the only familiar faces to appear in Christopher McQuarrie's next two Mission: Impossible sequels.

According to Glamour U.K., Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs & Shaw) revealed that she was about to begin training for Mission: Impossible. As such, this confirms that the actress will be reprising her Fallout role as black-market dealer Alanna Mitsopolis. Alanna (and her brother, Frederick Schmidt's Zola Mitsopolis) is the daughter of Vanessa Redgrave's Max, who was one of the antagonists in the franchise's very first installment in 1996.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

As of right now, it is unclear whether Kirby is set to appear in both follow-ups or just one of them.

McQuarrie, who helmed both Rogue Nation and Fallout, is writing and directing both M:I's 7 and 8 (they're both without titles at the moment), which are slated to hit theaters on July 3, 2021 and Aug. 5, 2022, respectively.

Shea Whigham (Joker), Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) have all been cast as a franchise newcomers.

Hopefully, Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell) and Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn) will return from previous entries as well.

In the first teaser trailer for Quibi's Most Dangerous Game, Liam Hemsworth plays Dodge Maynard, a man who partakes in a Hunger Games-esque battle-to-the-death contest in order to pay for his mounting medical bills. For each hour that he stays alive, the deposits into his bank account get bigger and bigger. His goal is to stay alive long enough to hit $24.5 million.

Based on the footage below, Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) portrays the main character's friend and/or handler. Think of him as a better-dressed Haymitch Abernathy.

Video of Most Dangerous Game | Teaser | Quibi

Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola co-star.

Credit: Quibi

Most Dangerous Game arrives on Quibi in April. The short-form streaming service goes live April 6, but it's unclear whether the show premieres the same day.

As with Quibi's other upcoming content, each "chapter" runs for 10 minutes or less.