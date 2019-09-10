Latest Stories

steven huff pic
iPhone 11 Pro
More info i
Credit: Apple, Inc.
From Monsters, Inc. to coconuts, Twitter has some thoughts about the new iPhone with 3 cameras

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Sep 10, 2019

At a keynote event in Cupertino, California, today, Apple unveiled three new iPhones, two of which have three cameras. Ranging in price between $699 and $1,099, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will go on sale next Friday, Sept. 20. Pre-orders for the fresh phones begin this Friday — Sept. 13 — at 8 a.m. EST.

They'll also include the latest iOS operating system, #13, which launches next Monday, Sept. 16, for all of the company's mobile devices. Water-resistant, able to sustain several more hours of battery charge than previous models, and packing a revolutionary microchip, the iPhone 11 is definitely going to be a hot item this fall, and will make for an especially coveted gift during the holiday season.

As you might expect, Twitter users could not remain silent on the three-camera feature (the first of its kind for an iPhone), comparing the top-of-the-line iPhones to coconuts, electric razors, stove tops, surprised anime characters, and even the Child Detective Agency from Pixar's Monsters, Inc., and more. All joking aside, the novel system allows for photos of higher quality that can be snapped in even the dimmest of conditions.

Personally, we think it most resembles those really cool old-fashioned film cameras that allowed you to swivel between lenses at a moment's notice. You know, the one that Carl Denham took with him to Skull Island in 1933?

iPhone camera

Credit: SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images

With that in mind, you know that we couldn't sit idly by without collecting some of the best reactions to the technological news. Take a look at what the internet is saying below ...

For more information on the newly announced iPhones, head to Apple's website here. The keynote event was also a chance for the company to discuss more about Apple TV+ (launching Nov. 1) and Apple Arcade (launching Sept. 19).

