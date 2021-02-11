Iron Fist's Finn Jones reveals aborted plans for 'fully charged up' Season 3 that never happened

Iron Fist star Finn Jones has said in a new interview that the much-maligned series would have reached its "full potential" had a third season been produced. The Netflix series was one of six produced for the streaming giant in conjunction with the now-defunct Marvel Television banner, which also yielded hits like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher and The Defenders.

But once Disney+ was launched and plans were hatched for new shows to be created for that service under the Marvel Studios umbrella, Marvel Television was ultimately shuttered and every one of the existing Netflix series unceremoniously canceled.

Some, like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, did make it to three seasons — while others, like Luke Cage and Iron Fist — got the chop after just two years. Speaking with Collider about his current role on the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, Finn Jones was asked if he had any idea what the plans for a proposed third season of Iron Fist would have been. And boy, did he.

"Raven [Metzner], who was the showrunner for the second season, and I were sure that there was gonna be a Season 3, so we had already devised the whole thing," he reveals.

Jones continues, "I was so excited to get into that. It really was gonna be about Danny finally assuming the role of the Iron Fist, fully accomplished, fully charged up, and fully in control of his s**t, as well. It was gonna be this amazing story [with] Danny and Ward (Tom Pelphrey) off in foreign lands as a buddy storyline almost. And then, you had Colleen (Jessica Henwick) in New York, isolated with this new power, struggling to come to terms with her identity and with this power. At some point, we would have met again and probably formed this crazy power couple [or] superhero relationship."

While reviews for the first two seasons of Iron Fist were decidedly mixed (with the second run faring much better than the almost universally derided first), Jones insists that the abandoned third season "had so much promise and it's a shame to see it squandered and never get to reach its full potential."

Iron Fist was actually the first of the ongoing series (The Defenders was a limited run) to get canceled, in October 2018, with the rest all following in relatively short order. But Jones admits that he had a hard time coming to terms with the end of his show.

"It’s horrible," he confesses. "It’s like the death of a friend or a close family member...with Iron Fist, it was like we just got to the peak. We were just getting there. We’d just turned the show around. We had just done so much great work, really getting the train back on the tracks."

Whether Iron Fist would have truly lived up to its potential in a third season will never be known, but in the meantime you can revisit the first two seasons on Netflix.

As for whether the character of Danny Rand/Iron Fist will resurface (in the person of Jones or a new actor) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that doesn't seem likely for now — but Marvel kingpin Kevin Feige has not ruled anything out.