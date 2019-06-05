Iron Man comes back to life in neon, LED-powered AGT dance

While nothing is going to bring Tony Stark back from the dead — not even a petition — one troupe of dancers gave him an electrifying tribute almost as high-tech as his legendary suit.

When Ukrainian dance troupe Light Balance Kids (the younger version of the literally lit group Light Balance) took the stage of America's Got Talent in total darkness last night, even Simon Cowell was dying to know what they were going to do next. Neon lights turned the space into Stark Industries, where Tony and several of his Iron Man suits danced as if they really did have superpowers.

Check it out below, starting at around the 2-minute mark:

Video of Light Balance Kids Delivers MIND-BLOWING Iron Man Dance - America&#039;s Got Talent 2019

How do they even do it? In a flawless crossover of dance and software engineering, dancers wear wireless LED lights that can be turned on and off for some unreal effects. The stage was also tricked out with lights to turn it into Tony Stark’s lab faster than you could blink. As proof that you really can do anything with this technology, the same lights also gave the troupe’s Tony a neon beard.

The real action starts after Tony draws a circle out of thin air and takes out his Iron Man helmet, which turns into a suit that flies over his head on its own before exploding into moving parts. Those parts become an army of suits dancing to Queen’s "Another One Bites the Dust," a throwback to Iron Man 2. Sometimes the suits multiply; sometimes all but one or two disappear.

Just when you think it’s over, a robotic voice says, “Ready for takeoff,” and two of the suits really do start taking off. Then the rest reappear for a finale that should have been what we saw on Avengers: Endgame instead of, well, it’s hardly spoiling the ending when everyone knows it already.

While the video cuts off before you get to see Simon’s face, there is no way these kids didn’t get a standing ovation. They only thing they were missing were jetpacks.

(via CBR)