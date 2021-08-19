Ahead of her Disney+ series, Ironheart set to make MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Last year, it was revealed that Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, would be receiving her own series for Disney+. Ahead of that solo show, however, she'll be showing up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Kevin Feige revealed as much to Comic Book recently, while noting that Ironheart actress Dominque Thorne, is filming with the cast of the upcoming sequel. "The character of Riri Williams you will meet in Black Panther 2 first," he said. "She's started shooting I think, this week, before her Ironheart series."

Debuting in 2016, Riri showed up in Brian Michael Bendis' and Mike Deodato's Invincible Iron Man run. The character was part of Marvel's diversity push in the comics at the time, where characters such as Jane Foster Thor and Sam Wilson Captain America were highlighted.

Smarter than Tony Stark and a teen M.I.T student, Riri built her own Iron Man-esque suit and stepped into the role of Armored Avenger when Stark was technically "dead" after Civil War II. Eventually, she would come to have her own solo series by Eve Ewing, Luciano Vecchio, Kevin Libranda, and Geoffo. Over the years, she's become a frequent member of the teen-oriented superhero group the Champions alongside Miles Morales, Kamala Khan, and Viv Vision. Outside of comics, Riri showed up in the Marvel Rising animated series.

The connection between Riri and Wakanda is fairly recent, comics wise. During Riri's solo book, Shuri guest starred for Ironheart #9-12 where the pair teamed up to fight shadow creatures and help assemble an armada for their space program. Shuri offered the genius inventor a place in Wakanda if she ever wanted it, and Riri later paid that kindness back in helping the Wakandans during the assault on Wakanda at the end of Ta-Nehishi Coates' Black Panther run.

Details on Wakanda Forever have been scarce as the film currently shoots in Atlanta. We do know that Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa won't be recast following the actor's passing last year. More recently, the sequel cast I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel in an undisclosed role. Ryan Coogler, director of the original film, is back to return and direct.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases July 8, 2022. No word yet on an official release date for Ironheart on Disney+.