Is it times up for Logan in this week's Fear The Walking Dead?

For several episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, Logan (Matt Frewer) and his group have been positioning themselves for some secret purpose that seems to be in direct odds to the goals of Morgan's (Lennie James) Caravan Crew. Last week, it was revealed that Logan has holed up in a quarry that he's dubbed, "The Promised Land." In this week's “Leave What You Don't," it looks like Sarah (Mo Collins), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) are going to get a good look at what that really means in this sneak peek from Sunday's episode:

Video of Fear The Walking Dead: Season 5, Episode 13 Preview | SYFY WIRE

Listen, we would have turned on Logan awhile ago with all of his blustering and bullying, so it's nice to see someone in his circle finally calling him out.

As it turns out, we'll get to find out a lot more about Logan's history in “Leave What You Don't" and maybe get some context for this dark behavior all season long. With only three more episodes left of Season 5 after Sunday's episode, it looks like Logan's plan vs. Morgan's plan for survival in this new landscape is going to come to a head, and may the best philosophy win!

Video of Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Preview: Nuclear Zombies | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Fear the Walking Dead airs on AMC Sunday nights.