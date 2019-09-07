Latest Stories

ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 09/07
Fear the Walking Dead: Leave What You Don't
Is it times up for Logan in this week's Fear The Walking Dead?
Someone found out NASA is helping SpaceX figure out where to land its Starship on Mars
WIRE Buzz: Snake Eyes recruits Hard Master; Hawkeye targets Mad Men writer; more
Fear the Walking Dead: Leave What You Don't
Fear the Walking Dead: "Leave What You Don't" (Credit: AMC)
Is it times up for Logan in this week's Fear The Walking Dead?

Tara Bennett
Sep 7, 2019

For several episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, Logan (Matt Frewer) and his group have been positioning themselves for some secret purpose that seems to be in direct odds to the goals of Morgan's (Lennie James) Caravan Crew. Last week, it was revealed that Logan has holed up in a quarry that he's dubbed, "The Promised Land." In this week's “Leave What You Don't," it looks like Sarah (Mo Collins), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) are going to get a good look at what that really means in this sneak peek from Sunday's episode:

Listen, we would have turned on Logan awhile ago with all of his blustering and bullying, so it's nice to see someone in his circle finally calling him out.

As it turns out, we'll get to find out a lot more about Logan's history in “Leave What You Don't" and maybe get some context for this dark behavior all season long. With only three more episodes left of Season 5 after Sunday's episode, it looks like Logan's plan vs. Morgan's plan for survival in this new landscape is going to come to a head, and may the best philosophy win!

Fear the Walking Dead airs on AMC Sunday nights. 

