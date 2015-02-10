Is this footage from next week's Gotham our first look at the kid version of the Joker?

We’d heard the producers behind Gotham wanted to introduce Batman’s greatest villain soon, and fans got quite a surprise in the teaser for next week’s episode. Is this our first look at the young Joker?

We already knew next week’s episode, “The Blind Fortune Teller,” would introduce us to the young Flying Graysons (aka the parents of future Bat-sidekick Robin), but the teaser didn’t really focus on that. No, the footage seemed keen on letting us know that the new baddie of the week is “No Joke,” which was immediately followed by a creepy shot of Cameron Monaghan (Shameless) doing his best Joker grin.

We don’t know much of anything about Monaghan’s character, but the promo photo above makes it seem like he has at least some passing connection to the circus. The episode itself is framed around an attack at the circus (could it be the Joker?), along with some new stuff about young Bruce Wayne playing hardball with the Wayne Enterprises board.

Whether he’s trolling us or not, Monaghan himself is at least having fun with the buzz:

You really should watch #Gotham next week. I'm not clowning around. — Cameron Monaghan (@CameronMonaghan) February 10, 2015

Check out the 30-second teaser below, which is not even trying to be remotely subtle about all the Joker hints, and let us know what you think:

Gotham airs Monday nights on Fox.

(Via Zap2it)