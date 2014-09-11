Is this what Daisy Ridley's Star Wars Episode VII character will look like?

Are you curious to see what Han Solo and Princess Leia’s daughter will look like in Star Wars Episode VII? Let’s have a look, shall we?

Daisy Ridley is rumored to play Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) daughter in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars Episode VII, and although we don’t know EXACTLY what she’ll look like yet (there’s no actual artwork to show for now), we have drawings done by Jason Ward from Making Star Wars. He HAS seen the official concept designs and has provided some sketches and the following description:

Last night I was able to get a good look at concept art from Star Wars: Episode VII. In particular I was able to look at the concept art for Daisy Ridley’s character. I was with the piece long enough to sketch it out. I had trouble with the loose free-flowing scarf, so I didn’t depict it. She has a ton of detail and gadgets on the costume, so please forgive me for any ambiguities. The pants reminded me of Boba Fett’s pants (they’re not). The knee pads, chest and scarf are a dark blue. The pants are grey. Her arms are a white “bone” looking padding, tied off with brown straps. My sketch looks like she has a hat brim but that is supposed to be a transparent visor. It’s like a solid piece of glass or plastic and you can see her eyes through it. The stances below are nearly identical to the art I was shown. I believe when we are introduced to the character, she has all the gear on. When she returns from finding what she finds, she is dressed in the “gear off” costume. I also have heard the concept art depicted above are the costumes used in the film, but they’re a little less complex and busy in reality. It sounds like they needed to make them more practical for filming and movement, but that’s just a guess. I do feel you get a really good feeling for how the concept art looks from these depictions. I wish I could have drawn the scarf and done it in color, but you get the idea.

Comic Book Movie pointed out that the costume looks a bit like Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) outfit from Empire Strikes Back -- most specifically, the Dagobah/Cloud City one. It also looks like the gear worn by the rebels on Endor in Return of the Jedi.

Also, she’s holding a Jedi's weapon of choice, which would fit in with rumors that her and John Boyega’s characters will come across Luke’s lightsaber and will set out to return it to him.

What do you guys think about the costume design for Daisy Ridley's Star Wars character?

