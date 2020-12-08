WIRE Buzz: Issa Rae conjures horror-comedy Juju; Clarice unveils eerie first look; more

Issa Rae (Insecure) is joining forces with La La Anthony (Power) to executive produce a horror-comedy film project at Universal entitled Juju, reports Deadline.

Since the movie is still in the early stages of development, there isn't much in the way of plot, except that it will be based on an original idea by Angelica Nwandu (Night Comes On), who will also pen the screenplay. Thembi Banks (Insecure, Home Before Dark) is set to direct.

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Destination Crenshaw

This isn't Rae's first foray into the horror genre. Over the summer, it was confirmed that she and Jordan Peele (Get Out, Candyman) were producing a Pet Sematary-esque film project about a backyard sinkhole that can mend broken things.

No production or release timetable for Juju has been announced as of yet.

(SYFY WIRE and Universal Pictures are both owned by NBCUniversal)

FBI agent Clarice Starling returns in the first teaser trailer for CBS's '90s-set Clarice series, which serves as a direct sequel to The Silence of the Lambs. The show also has an official premiere date of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In the 47-second-long teaser, we get flashes of Buffalo Bill and his death's-head hawkmoths. It's clear that Starling (Rebecca Breeds in the role originally made popular by Jodie Foster) is still haunted by her encounter with the serial killer. In the aftermath of such a traumatic event, Clarice returns to Washington, D.C., where she continues to hunt serial killers and navigate the male-dominated halls of power.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Video of Clarice Teaser Offers Chilling Glimpse Of New CBS Crime Drama

Clarice co-stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.

Check out a first look image of Breeds as the title character below:

Credit: Brooke Palmer ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

"Jenny and I have loved Clarice for a long time. About a year ago, we looked at each other and we said, ’Where is she? This is one of the greatest heroes ever in the history of film, what happened to her?’" Kurtzman said earlier this year. "It’s interesting because if you look at Clarice from Silence of the Lambs and then you look at her in Hannibal, there’s a seven-year gap and she’s somewhat different. What happened to her after The Silence of the Lambs?"

We'll find out when Clarice debuts Feb. 11, 2021 on CBS.

Radio Silence — the filmmaking collective behind Ready or Not and the upcoming Scream 5 (just titled Scream) — are working on a new horror movie called Reunion. Deadline has confirmed that Ready or Not scribes Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy will pen the screenplay (based on a story by Busick). Per the report, MGM acquired the spec script in a heated bidding war. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella are attached as directors and producers.

In the way of plot, Reunion is a variation of John Carpenter's The Thing set within "the horrific experience of high school reunions," writes Deadline, and follows "a group of uninspired old friends [who] become the only hope for survival against an unwelcome shape-shifting creature."

(L-R) Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Chad Villella, Tyler Gillett Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment will also executive produce alongside Tripp Vinson and Tara Farney of Vinson Films.

No timetable yet for Reunion, but the fifth Scream film, produced by Project X and directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, arrives in theaters Jan. 14, 2022.