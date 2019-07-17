IT: Chapter 2 releases terrifying new poster and teases new trailer for SDCC 2019

They all float down here. IT: Chapter 2 has released a terrifying new poster and promises a new trailer just in time for San Diego Comic-Con. According to the official Twitter feed for the anticipated sequel to the massively popular horror film from 2017, the new trailer drops tomorrow morning Pacific Time.

“IT ends September 6. Trailer TOMORROW 9AM PT. #ITMovie,” the tweet promises, accompanied by a new poster featuring the still-not-dead Pennywise the Clown.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Author Stephen King, who wrote the massive bear of a novel on which the two IT films are based, also took to social media yesterday to promote the new trailer.

“Tomorrow, at Scare Diego: IT hits the fans,” King wrote on Twitter. Very clever, sir. Very clever.

The first IT film took place in the late 1980s and focused on seven young friends, aka The Losers Club, as they get terrorized by – and then later fight back against – a shapeshifting child-murdering monster that typically takes the form of a nightmare-inducing clown named Pennywise. Chapter Two will take place 27 years later in the present day as the Losers are now adults. Having mostly left their hometown of Derry, Maine, behind, they must reunite to once again fight Pennywise and destroy It’s reign of terror once and for all.

IT: Chapter 2, which is also being helmed by IT director Andy Muschietti, stars James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Andy Bean as Stan Uris, and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

The final showdown between the Losers and Pennywise hits theatres Sept. 6.