Alamo Drafthouse holding special It: Chapter Two screenings for clowns only

Calling all clowns and Pennywise cosplayers! Alamo Drafthouse is bringing back its special "clown-only" screenings for the upcoming release of New Line Cinema's It: Chapter Two, the popular movie theater chain announced this week. The special event, which was also held for the release of It: Chapter One in 2017, will take place at locations across Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Twin Cities, and more. In total, the screenings have been expanded to 17 venues all over the United States, so if you suffer from acute coulrophobia, you may want to stay indoors between September 6-8.

"What does a Clowns Only screening mean? Well, it means... please come dressed as a clown. Wig, makeup, oversized pants and suspenders, blood-curdling makeup. Then you’ll watch the chilling conclusion to the biggest horror duology ever made with a theater full of fellow... clowns," explains the official Alamo press release.

Credit: Alamo Drafthouse

Credit: Alamo Drafthouse

That means you can dress like Tim Curry from the 1990 miniseries or Bill Skarsgård from the two New Line film adaptations. You could even paint on a thick layer of that juggalo/ juggalette Insane Clown Posse makeup that messes with facial recognition technology. The sky is really the limit with this one, folks. Get creative and make us proud!

Written by Gary Dauberman and directed by Andy Muschietti, It: Chapter Two (allegedly running at 2 hours and 45 minutes) takes place 27 years after the first movie and finds the adult Losers returning to Derry in an effort to kill Pennywise for good. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader co-star. Like the first film, the sequel is based on the seminal 1986 horror novel by Stephen King.

For the full list of clown-only screenings, click here. It: Chapter Two floats into theaters everywhere Friday, Sep. 6.