It: Chapter Two featurette scares up new footage and praise from Stephen King

Pennywise is about to awaken from his 27-year slumber, but before he does, the cast and crew of It: Chapter Two (out in early September) are here in a new featurette to tease the horror sequel. And this time, they're joined by the book's original author, Stephen King.

"When the first movie played and it says, 'The End...of Chapter One,' audiences applauded, they wanted more, so now they're gonna get more," the famed writer says in the special video from Fandango. "With It, Andy put the people first and as a result, you have an old-fashioned movie experience where you root for the good guys."

Watch the three-minute featurette in its entirety below. At the 2:03-mark, you can catch a snippet of one of the clips (set at the house on Neibolt Street) we saw at this year's San Diego Comic Con.

Video of It: Chapter Two Exclusive Featurette - Come Home (2019) | Movieclips Coming Soon

Like the first movie, Chapter Two was penned by Gary Dauberman (Annabelle Comes Home). Unlike the first movie, however, the follow-up puts the main focus on the adult members of the Losers' Club, who, making good on a blood oath they struck as adolescents, return to Derry almost 30 years later with the intention of finishing off the entity known as "It" once and for all.

The adult versions of the group are played by James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Andy Bean (Stan Uris), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), and Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom).

"Pennywise has a craving for the Losers. He wants revenge, but it's more than that — he's missed them," says Bill Skarsgård (who plays Pennywise) in the featurette.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, It: Chapter Two opens in theaters everywhere Friday, Sep. 6. Watch the latest trailer for the film here.