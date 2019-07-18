Latest It: Chapter Two trailer finally unleashed, and it ain't for the faint of heart

It's been promised that It: Chapter Two would be even darker than 2017's It. That might've seemed like a tall order, but if the new trailer is any indication, that might end up being a bit of an understatement.

While the first trailer wasn't exactly skimp on the freaky scenes, including an incredibly tense, lengthy sequence with adult Beverly (Jessica Chastain) returning to her childhood home, the second trailer somehow managed to top it. But, then again if the film itself is using an unprecedented amount of fake blood, that'll certainly help tip the scales.

Anyway, you can check out the trailer for yourself right here:

In addition to the new trailer, there was also that ominous new poster for the upcoming sequel that came out yesterday, along with a Q&A with the cast and director Andy Muscietti at last night's ScareDiego event, which you can read all about here. Luckily, Stephen King himself warned everyone ahead of time.

Based on King's 1986 novel, the upcoming sequel follows a now-grown Losers Club as they return to their former hometown of Derry to once again face off against Pennywise the Dancing Clown, with Bill Skarsgård reprising the ominous role. New cast members include James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader. Muscietti also returned to the director's chair for the sequel, as did screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

You can see all the madness on the big screen when It: Chapter Two creeps its way into theaters Sep. 6.