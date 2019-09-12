What Are We Mad About This Week?!: It Chapter Two, a new Face/Off, and more 007 debate

In peak "you can't make everyone happy" news is the premiere of It Chapter Two, director Andy Muschietti's highly anticipated follow-up to 2017's It. The issues people have with the sequel are myriad and vary from complaints about the length to the ending to Pennywise not being a good queer ally (the internet contains multitudes), but I will try to explain the biggest issues as succinctly as possible here for you.

Obviously, spoilers for It Chapter Two are below:

First up is the ending, which changes the classic novel ending from a simple battle of wills to a CGI funhouse battle against an overgrown Pennywise. To defeat him, the Losers Club ends up insulting him to death (which, for the record, is definitely how I'll eat it one of these days). Some fans of King's novel were none too happy about how showy the end was.

There's also the bit about how in the novel, the Losers Club members actually end up forgetting one another again, as the novel uses memory as a weapon throughout. In the movie, the group seems to remain friends after defeating It, resulting in a much happier ending (I, for one, like a happy ending, but can't necessarily begrudge book enthusiasts for their woes).

Among the other changes for folks to consider are the way Stan Uris' suicide is framed (his suicide is viewed as heroic), Mike Hanlon's further involvement in the storyline (the one person of color is actually on screen for longer), and making Richie Tozier queer (and implying that he was always in love with his friend Eddie Kaspbrak).

On top of the narrative changes are complaints about the tone (the movie is actually funnier than it is scary) and about the length, since it clocks in at almost three hours.

There are plenty of threads to poke at, which is great because art is made to be analyzed! Or you could be mad about none of this and just enjoy the movie, which is also great! Take your pick!