It's alien vs. astronaut in this bloody, unsettling, retro sci-fi short film

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Trent Moore
Mar 17, 2014

What do you get when you take Toy Story-esque animation and mash it up with the bloody insanity of sci-fi horror like Alien? This, and it’s awesome.

Aspiring filmmaker Daniel Beaulieu has released his 2-minute CGI sci-fi short Malaise, which plays out like a scene from Alien set in a '70s-style space ship (complete with shag carpet!). It’s bloody, scary and just a whole lot of fun. He went for a very unique CGI look, which just gives the whole thing a marionette-esque creepiness.

Check out Beaulieu’s description below:

This is my final project from Vancouver Film School's 3D animation program. With Malaise I wanted to do a project that was both visually exciting and a demonstration of my abilities as an animator. The look of the piece was influenced by an array of old sci-fi classics ranging from Andrei Tarkovsky's Solaris to Jean-Claude Forest's Barbarella. For the feel and tone of the film it was to Ridley Scott's Alien franchise that I drew inspiration from. I wanted to pursue a slightly more realistic route for the animation so I researched live action movie footage, live reference as well as more recent CG efforts from America and Japan to help achieve to type of movement I desired. This project was a labor of love and I thank everyone who helped bring it to the screen. Enjoy the show!

Now for the main event. Settle in and enjoy the weird, tense insanity that is Malaise:

(Via io9)

